Birds create 'cloud' in England sky during murmuration. Watch breathtaking video

This video shows how hundreds of starling birds flock to the sky in England in order to create a ‘cloud’ during murmuration, during sunset.
Screengrab from the video where starling birds ‘cloud’ the sky during murmuration.&nbsp;(Jukin Media)
Screengrab from the video where starling birds ‘cloud’ the sky during murmuration. (Jukin Media)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 06:30 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are interested in bird watching, then you might know about starling birds and their process of murmuration. According to the official website of the The Lancashire Wildlife Trust, murmuration is when huge groups of starlings twist, turn, swoop and swirl across the sky in beautiful shape-shifting clouds.

This video was shot at Brighton Pier in England, United Kingdom. The starling murmuration video is simply breathtaking to watch, especially against the beautiful, clear sky. Against shades of pink, blue and white in the sky, these birds flock like a ‘cloud’ in huge numbers.

Hundreds of these birds can be seen circling around the pier in perfect coordination. People in the water and those on the shore, can all be seen looking up at the sky in absolute awe. This murmuration, just like others, is seen happening just before dusk, against the waning daylight. The sunset on this day surely multiplies with the beauty of these birds.

Watch the starling murmuration video here:

What are your thoughts on this video?

Wednesday, February 02, 2022
