'Birth of a meme': Ryan Gosling's reaction to Critics' Choice Awards win goes viral

Ryan Gosling attended the Critics' Choice Awards and won the award for Best Original Song for 'I’m Just Ken'. While the big win received a lot of applause, Gosling's reaction to it quickly went viral. The Internet loved the sceptical expression the Barbie star gave to the camera when his name was announced. Ryan Gosling gave a confused look at Critics' Choice Awards win.

Gosling furrowed his brows and looked back and forth as presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos announced the winner. Technically, the award wasn't meant for Gosling but for writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who also took centre stage.

As Gosling's reaction spread like wildfire, many people posted the moment on X and even called it the 'birth of a meme'. (Also Read: Critics Choice Awards 2024: Highlights from the red carpet and ceremony)

Take a look at how people reacted:

More about Critics' Choice Awards:

Paul Giamatti took home The Best Actor award for The Holdovers, defeating Cillian Murphy for his role in Oppenheimer. However, Murphy's film won for the Best Picture and Director. Emma Stone won the Best Actress award for the film Poor Things. French courtroom drama, Anatomy of a Fall, was bestowed with the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Foreign Language Film.