close_game
close_game
News / Trending / 'Birth of a meme': Ryan Gosling's reaction to Critics' Choice Awards win goes viral

'Birth of a meme': Ryan Gosling's reaction to Critics' Choice Awards win goes viral

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 16, 2024 12:38 PM IST

The Internet loved the sceptical expression that Ryan Gosling gave to the camera when his name was announced at Critics' Choice Awards.

Ryan Gosling attended the Critics' Choice Awards and won the award for Best Original Song for 'I’m Just Ken'. While the big win received a lot of applause, Gosling's reaction to it quickly went viral. The Internet loved the sceptical expression the Barbie star gave to the camera when his name was announced.

Ryan Gosling gave a confused look at Critics' Choice Awards win.
Ryan Gosling gave a confused look at Critics' Choice Awards win.

Gosling furrowed his brows and looked back and forth as presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos announced the winner. Technically, the award wasn't meant for Gosling but for writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who also took centre stage.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

As Gosling's reaction spread like wildfire, many people posted the moment on X and even called it the 'birth of a meme'. (Also Read: Critics Choice Awards 2024: Highlights from the red carpet and ceremony)

Take a look at how people reacted:

More about Critics' Choice Awards:

Paul Giamatti took home The Best Actor award for The Holdovers, defeating Cillian Murphy for his role in Oppenheimer. However, Murphy's film won for the Best Picture and Director. Emma Stone won the Best Actress award for the film Poor Things. French courtroom drama, Anatomy of a Fall, was bestowed with the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On