Biryani order from Bengaluru prompts Swiggy to ask this IND vs PAK match-related question

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 02, 2023 07:47 PM IST

Swiggy took to X to share a post about a customer's biryani order and ask about IND vs PAK match-related question.

A post by Swiggy on X about a customer’s order has sparked laughter among people. In their share, the food delivery company mentioned how a customer from Bengaluru had ordered 62 plates of biryani.

Swiggy's biryani-related post has sparked laughter (representational image). (Unsplash/@Atikah Akhtar)
“Someone from Bengaluru just ordered 62 units of biryanis?? Who are you? Where exactly are you? Are you hosting a #INDvsPAK match watch-party?? Can I come?” the company wrote on the microblogging platform. India is presently playing against Pakistan in the ongoing 16th edition of Asia Cup.

Take a look at this post by Swiggy:

Shared just over an hour ago, the post has received close to 14,000 views. Additionally, the share has received nearly 170 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting. A few also took the route of hilarity while doing so.

How did X users react to Swiggy’s biryani post?

“That was my order. Have you arrived yet?” joked an X user. “Yes I am, come soon, let’s party,” joined another. “Hahaha,” expressed a third. “You know who they are,” wrote a fourth.

