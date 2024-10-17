Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bitten by one of world’s most venomous snakes, Bihar man walks to hospital with reptile around neck

BySanya Jain
Oct 17, 2024 10:04 AM IST

In Bihar, Prakash Mandal arrived at a hospital with a Russell’s Viper snake draped around his neck after a bite.

An alarming sight greeted patients and doctors at a hospital in Bihar Tuesday when a man walked in with a large snake draped around his neck. It turned out that the man – identified as one Prakash Mandal – had been bitten by the snake and wanted to show it to the doctors so he could receive the correct treatment.

Bihar man walks into hospital with a snake around his neck.(X/@kumarmanish9)
Bihar man walks into hospital with a snake around his neck.(X/@kumarmanish9)

Here’s what happened

According to a report in The Hindu, Mandal had suffered a bite from a Russell’s Viper, one of the world’s most venomous snakes, in Bihar's Bhagalpur on October 15. The 48-year-old daily wage earner was sleeping at home when the viper attacked.

Alarmed and worried about receiving incorrect treatment, he caught hold of the snake and took it to the hospital so doctors could identify the species and treat him accordingly. Bitten on his right arm, he also kept the arm wrapped tightly to prevent the poison from spreading.

Footage from the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital shows bystanders reacting in shock at the sight of a man walking with a snake around his neck. Some people were filmed asking him to stay away. The video, widely circulated on social media, shows one man escorting Mandal away by holding his arm.

Mandal, however, refused to let go of the snake even while lying on the stretcher. He finally relinquished it only when doctors told him it would be difficult to treat him if he kept the reptile clutched in his hand.

Mandal’s family had accompanied him to the hospital and kept the snake in a sack until he received treatment. The snake was later handed over to the forest department.

The Russell’s Viper is part of the “Big 4” group of snakes responsible for the most snakebites in India. The other three snakes in this group include the Indian cobra, the common krait and the saw-scaled viper.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On