boAt’s Aman Gupta from Shark Tank India and his special connection to Hauz Khas Social is going viral

If you have watched Shark Tank India that aired in 2021, then chances are slim to none that you did not notice Aman Gupta, one of the sharks or judges on the show. One of his catchphrases, “Hum bhi bana lenge” is still sensational on social media. And it has now found its place in the wall art that decorates the restaurant named Hauz Khas Social in Delhi, India.

Aman Gupta and his friend Sameer Mehta co-founded boAt, an audio and electronics brand, in the year 2015. They used the co-working area at Hauz Khas Social to work and brainstorm together because they couldn't afford larger offices. That’s what Aman Gupta shared in a recent Instagram post. He wrote a detailed caption that says that the restaurant now serves dishes dedicated to him and the success of his start-up.

“(...) When we started our journey, I would have never imagined to see a graffiti and dishes (boAt-e-Chaap and boAt-e-Kebab) being dedicated to us. I felt overwhelmed, humbled, happy and shy all at the same time. A huge shoutout to Riyaaz and his entire team for honouring boAt with this. Hauz Khas was, is and will always be pivotal to our growth and I feel super nostalgic coming back to where the sail began,” he wrote.

Take a look at this viral post by Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta right here:

This set of photos were shared on Instagram just a little more than six hours ago and have received over 84,500 likes on it already. The post has also prompted many to share some appreciative comments including that of Shark Tank India co-judge Anupam Mittal. He commented, “That’s pretty cool man.”

Masaba Gupta took to the comments section in order to write, “Killing it Aman.” Another person wittily posted, “From Social (Hauz Khas) to making a mark on Social (media), boAt has sailed a long way indeed!”

What are your thoughts on Hauz Khas Social’s way of paying a tribute to Aman Gupta and his journey?