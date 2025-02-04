Bodybuilder jumps into moving plane engine to do push-ups, claims it is ‘totally safe’

A bodybuilder is facing backlash on social media after a video of him doing push-ups in front of a moving plane engine went viral. According to the Sun, the 23-year-old recorded the video last year but posted it recently. Soon after attracting the attention of millions of TikTok users, the footage reportedly got deleted for “violating community guidelines.” Bodybuilder Preslie Ginoski is under fire for his stunt involving an aeroplane. (whoisprez)

The video, which has already been posted on other social media platforms, shows Preslie Ginoski climbing onto a moving plane engine. He then does a few push-ups and shows off his muscles.

Check out the footage that has shocked people:

Bodybuilder defends dangerous stunt

Ginoski told Daily Mail, “I just wanted people to get a laugh about it,” adding, “Like it’s (as if) I’ve just got "off the plane and I’m going to work out.”

“The plane was parked on bay and wasn’t moving until the next day,” he said. He claimed that though it seemed like the engine was moving, it was just because of the wind.

“A lot of people have missed the fact that it was totally safe,” he told Daily Mail. “There’s a lot of confusion about the fact that it was moving in the wind,” he continued.

“Flight attendants and pilots always sit in the engines, it’s just because they’re taking photos that the turbines look stable,” he said, adding, “But it’s very common for people to sit inside the jet engine if it is cleared and safe to do so.”

What did social media say?

“Stupid move it wouldn’t take much for that engine to turn him into mince meat,” an individual wrote. Another added, “Oh wow, what could possibly go wrong?” A third expressed, “Wonder why more people are dying young? Moronic decisions like these.” A fourth wrote, “Man, people really are addicted to attention.”

How did the authorities react?

According to news.com.au, Ginoski recorded the video while working at the airport. He has left his role and decided to share the video of his stunt online.

A spokesperson for the Australian airport where the incident took place also released a statement to the media. “Sydney Airport has zero tolerance for unsafe behaviour on the airfield, and we take all reports of potential safety breaches extremely seriously,” the representative said.