Bonnie Blue may face deportation as Bali officials review explicit content allegations

Police in Bali have not released new information after the arrest of controversial OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue and 17 male tourists last week on suspicion of violating Indonesia’s strict anti pornography law. 15 of the detained tourists were Australians who have since been released. According to a report by News.com.au, the case remains under active investigation, with police reviewing items seized during the raid. Bali police arrested Bonnie Blue over suspected pornographic activities.(Instagram/bonnieblue)

Maximum penalties under Indonesian law

News.com.au reported that if prosecuted and convicted, Blue whose real name is Tia Billinger could face up to fifteen years in prison and fines reaching 6 billion rupiah (approximately $541,000). She previously gained notoriety for a documentary in which she claimed to have had sex with 1,057 men in twelve hours.

Authorities in Bali confiscated a substantial cache of material including professional video cameras, large quantities of contraceptives and erectile medication, as well as a small blue ute painted with the words Bonnie Blue’s BangBus. Police also cited her Instagram account where she appeared to be soliciting schoolies teenagers over the age of eighteen for explicit content. These items were reportedly seized after concerned citizens alerted officials.

Legal experts say deportation is more likely

Despite the severity of the possible penalties, legal specialists believe Blue may avoid prosecution. Philo Dellano, managing partner at PNB Immigration in Jakarta which assists foreigners with Indonesian legal matters, told News.com.au that deportation is a more probable outcome.

“She is being detained by the police, which means they can proceed to prosecute her,” Dellano said. “But in my opinion, if there is an invisible hand that requests that she be deported, she can be transferred to the nearest immigration office, from where she will be deported from Indonesia.”

He added, “You know this type of industry pornography. There is always someone or an organisation that controls it to make a profit, so it may not be straightforward for her to be prosecuted in Indonesia.” Dellano suggested that Blue might have travelled to Indonesia assuming she could be deported if anything went wrong. He further speculated that authorities may allow the situation to calm down and release her early next year.

Past cases suggest similar outcomes

“This is not the first case in Bali where foreigners have been accused of creating pornography content and the outcome in each case has depended on the strength of the invisible hand behind the foreigners,” Dellano noted.

A similar incident took place in September when a 44-year-old American woman identified as JRG was deported after being arrested for hosting an Intimacy Mastery Retreat at a luxury villa in Seminyak. The event, which included explicit teaching sessions, was deemed a misuse of her visa on arrival and a breach of Indonesian cultural norms.