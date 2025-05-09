Boss shares over 10 crore trading gains with more than 2000 staff, sparks envy

A supermarket chain owner in China has grabbed attention for distributing profits from his gold futures investments among all his employees, including cooks and cleaners, sparking admiration and envy online, reported the South China Morning Post. The company currently employs 2,040 people.(Pexel)

Liu Mingjun, a former musician who became an entrepreneur in 2021, is the founder of the Ronghe 1+1 Fresh Supermarket chain in Shanxi province, northern China. Since its inception, the business has grown to include 33 outlets in Shanxi and has recently expanded into neighbouring Henan province. The company currently employs 2,040 people.

According to South China Morning Post, Liu revealed in an interview with Jiupai News on April 26 that he had distributed 9.13 million yuan (approximately ₹10.5 crore) in profits from a one-year gold futures investment among his staff.

“I specialise in futures trading and have been doing so for 20 years, but this is the first time I have made this much,” he said.

Bonus

Confirming the news, a shop manager said that every staff member, even those in basic roles like cooking and cleaning, received a share of the bonus. The amount varied depending on how long they had worked at the company.

Employees with over two years of service were given 10,000 yuan (around ₹1.15 lakh), while those with one to two years of tenure received 2,000 yuan (about ₹23,000) along with two days of paid leave. Staff who had joined less than a year ago got 1,000 yuan (roughly ₹11,500) and the same amount of leave.

Videos that have been widely shared on Chinese social media show bundles of cash placed on a table as staff lined up, visibly excited, to receive their share, as per South China Morning Post.

“When I first heard about this, I thought our boss was drunk,” one employee was quoted saying.

Liu clarified that his gesture wasn’t meant to push employees to work harder. Rather, it was a personal dream he had carried for years.

“If one day I am rich, I will share it with everyone. It comes from the heart and is not just an empty promise,” he said.

He added, “I will do my best to make sure my employees feel happy,” also stating, “This profit distribution will definitely not be the last time.”

Looking ahead, Liu shared that he has plans to open more outlets in Henan province.

“We will wait patiently to reap the rewards and share the profits slowly. After all, more than 2,000 families depend on us, so we must ensure the welfare of our employees,” he said.

The story has since drawn widespread praise across social media platforms. Many users expressed their admiration for Liu, calling him a dream employer.

“This is the kind of boss every employee dreams of,” one netizen wrote. Another added, “If I worked here, I would definitely work 10 times harder.”