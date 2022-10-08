Boyfriend's sweet surprise for his girlfriend's birthday will melt your heart

Birthdays are always a special day to celebrate. Many people plan for months about what they want to do and make the best out of their birthdays. However, for others, this might not be the case. There are people who spend their birthdays while working too. Something similar happened with a girl who worked the entire night of her birthday and had no plans to celebrate it. But, when she reached back home, she received the surprise of her life!

In a video uploaded by the Instagram page Majically and originally created on TikTok by @brietorrelawson, you can see that when the woman enters her home, it is decked with balloons and other things. There is also a homemade cake and birthday caps, and her boyfriend is wishing her a happy birthday.

Take a look at the video of the boyfriend surprising her girlfriend here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The video also has more than 8,000 likes and several comments. One person wrote, "What a sweet, caring man you have. Happy Birthday." Another person said, "I would literally cry so hard if someone did this for me." Someone even added, "Wow, he is brilliant. Don't let him go, girl." A fourth person added, "He is a total keeper. Protect him at all costs!"