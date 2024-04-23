Boy’s special request to Air India Express crew on his mom’s birthday goes viral
An Instagram user and Air India Express crew member shared a wholesome video of a passenger's birthday celebration. The video will make you smile.
A video shared on social media about a crew member of Air India Express adding a special touch to a passenger’s birthday after a request from her son has gone viral. Instagram user Afzal Khan shared a video showing how he, along with other crew members, celebrated the passengers' big day.
“This boy comes to me and says it’s his mom’s birthday and wants to give her a surprise. And we made the whole flight clap for his mom’s birthday,” reads a text insert on the video. The clip then shows Khan making a special announcement and wishing the woman a happy birthday from the flight’s captains and crew. One of the flight attendants also hands her a special birthday treat.
Take a look at the sweet video onboard an Air India Express flight:
Since being shared, the video has collected over 78,000 views and counting. The post has also accumulated tons of reactions, with many sharing heart emoticons.
What did Instagram users say about this video?
“That’s so kind and thoughtful of you!” posted an Instagram user.
“Such a special gesture,” added another.
“This boy’s love for his mother is wholesome,” joined a third.
“This video made my day,” wrote a fourth.
Content creator and flight attendant Afzal Khan hails from Hyderabad. He regularly shares videos featuring wholesome or funny moments from his professional life. He has nearly 12,000 followers and has shared 371 posts till now.
What are your thoughts on this video of a boy’s request to the Air India Express crew member? Did the video leave you saying ‘aww’ - and that too repeatedly?
