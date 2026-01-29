Brain cancer patient quits 6-figure job after being denied unlimited leave during chemo

A Tennessee-based social media professional has announced that he is leaving his six-figure job at an ad agency after alleging that his employer denied him paid time off during cancer treatment. The post was shared on X by Tyler Wells, who says he is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. Why a cancer survivor chose to resign from his high-paying job

Wells said that he was denied time off despite the company having an “unlimited PTO” policy on paper.

What is ‘unlimited PTO’? Unlimited PTO (paid time off) is a workplace policy where employees are not given a fixed number of vacation or sick days each year. Instead, they can take time off as needed, as long as their work responsibilities are met and their manager approves it.

Despite the name, unlimited PTO is rarely, if ever, truly unlimited. Time off is typically subject to managerial approvals. In fact, the policy has often come under criticism, with employees saying that unwritten expectations make them take fewer leaves than they normally would.

What happened with cancer survivor Tyler Wells? According to Wells, his company offers an unlimited paid time off (PTO) policy. However, when he sought to use a small amount of leave each month while undergoing chemotherapy for brain cancer, he was allegedly told it would not be allowed.

“I was told I couldn’t use that PTO each month while I was on chemo because that would be considered abuse of the PTO policy”. (This would have been 2-3 days a month over the course of a year.),” he wrote on X.

Wells said the request amounted to “2–3 days a month over the course of a year”, but instead of paid leave, he was asked to take unpaid time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

“Imagine telling a chemo patient they couldn’t use their ‘Unlimited’ PTO when they were feeling sick from chemo,” he added. “It happened.”