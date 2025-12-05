Indian man quits high-paying job in Germany to sell dosa. Now runs restaurants in Paris, London, Pune

https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/indian-man-quits-rs-90-lpa-job-for-harvard-mba-lands-google-role-after-400-rejections-101764169920034.htmlThe dream of a high-paying tech job in Germany was not enough for one Indian, who instead chose a career path fueled by passion and batter. The co-founder publicly shared his story of leaving a lucrative position to start a dosa restaurant. His story has won people over. Mohan, the co-founder, left his job in Germany to make dosa. (Instagram/@dosamaa_in)

“We share our story of leaving a high-paying tech job in Germany to start a dosa restaurant, facing challenges, and expanding from Paris to London and now Pune, with a mission to bring healthy, gluten-free dosas to people worldwide,” Mohan, co-founder of Dosamaa, explained in an Instagram post. He co-founded the restaurant in 2023, and according to his LinkedIn profile, he currently holds the position of Managing Director.

What does the video show?

“I quit my high-paying job in Germany to do this,” says Mohan in a video which shows him making dosa. He explains that he studied in Paris on a scholarship, after which he landed high-paying jobs. However, he soon left that to start a dosa restaurant with his friends.

He goes on to say that though this career transition sounds cool, in reality, it was very hard for him to make the change. He then elaborates on the hurdles he faced and how he overcame them. “It was so tiring, sleepless nights, operational headaches.”

Mohan says that today his company has branches in various cities across the world, with the latest one being in India, in Pune.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Mind blown by this boy's thought process! Huge respect for sharing India's healthy gut food with the world, you're crushing it!” Another added, “Wish you all the best. I'm from Paris, Saclay as well.”

A third commented, “Bro, all the support from Great Britain, if you ever come to the UK, let me know.” A fourth expressed, “Proud of you, brother, you are living your dream. Few people can do this.”

Dosamaa opened its Pune branch at FC Road. The restaurant also shared a video showcasing its opening day in the Indian city.