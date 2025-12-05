Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian man quits high-paying job in Germany to sell dosa. Now runs restaurants in Paris, London, Pune

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Dec 05, 2025 07:48 am IST

In a video, a founder shared his experiences with the hurdles he faced when he left a high-paying job in Germany to start a dosa restaurant.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/indian-man-quits-rs-90-lpa-job-for-harvard-mba-lands-google-role-after-400-rejections-101764169920034.htmlThe dream of a high-paying tech job in Germany was not enough for one Indian, who instead chose a career path fueled by passion and batter. The co-founder publicly shared his story of leaving a lucrative position to start a dosa restaurant. His story has won people over.

Mohan, the co-founder, left his job in Germany to make dosa. (Instagram/@dosamaa_in)
Mohan, the co-founder, left his job in Germany to make dosa. (Instagram/@dosamaa_in)

We share our story of leaving a high-paying tech job in Germany to start a dosa restaurant, facing challenges, and expanding from Paris to London and now Pune, with a mission to bring healthy, gluten-free dosas to people worldwide,” Mohan, co-founder of Dosamaa, explained in an Instagram post. He co-founded the restaurant in 2023, and according to his LinkedIn profile, he currently holds the position of Managing Director.
Also Read: Indian man quits 90 LPA job for Harvard MBA, lands Google role after 400 rejections

What does the video show?

“I quit my high-paying job in Germany to do this,” says Mohan in a video which shows him making dosa. He explains that he studied in Paris on a scholarship, after which he landed high-paying jobs. However, he soon left that to start a dosa restaurant with his friends.

He goes on to say that though this career transition sounds cool, in reality, it was very hard for him to make the change. He then elaborates on the hurdles he faced and how he overcame them. “It was so tiring, sleepless nights, operational headaches.”

Mohan says that today his company has branches in various cities across the world, with the latest one being in India, in Pune.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Mind blown by this boy's thought process! Huge respect for sharing India's healthy gut food with the world, you're crushing it!” Another added, “Wish you all the best. I'm from Paris, Saclay as well.”

Also Read: Man quits 25 LPA job to deliver food before launching cloud kitchen, internet calls it 'Real entrepreneurship'

A third commented, “Bro, all the support from Great Britain, if you ever come to the UK, let me know.” A fourth expressed, “Proud of you, brother, you are living your dream. Few people can do this.”

Dosamaa opened its Pune branch at FC Road. The restaurant also shared a video showcasing its opening day in the Indian city.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Indian man quits high-paying job in Germany to sell dosa. Now runs restaurants in Paris, London, Pune
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On