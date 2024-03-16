Brain teaser: Can you fix this maths equation by adding just 1 line? You have 10 seconds

Most brain teasers shared on social media are challenging, but it is also true that solving them evokes a certain sense of accomplishment in people. Are you someone who loves solving puzzles even if they seem hard to crack? Here is one that may fit the bill. All you have to do is fix it by adding one line to an existing maths equation. Brain teaser: How quickly can you fix this maths equation? (Reddit/@proudly_disengaged)

The brain teaser is posted on Reddit. "Add one line to make the equation true (≠ is not the answer)," reads the caption shared along with it. "Add 1 line to make the equation true. 5+5+5+ 5 = 555. P. S. You cannot cross the equal sign," reads the maths quiz.

This exciting puzzle was shared two days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 1,600 upvotes. The share has also accumulated numerous comments. While some shared the answers and offered explanations, a few expressed how the maths quiz baffled them.

What did Reddit users say about this brain teaser?

"Add an angular line to one side of the first plus symbol to make it a 4. Now out says 545+5+5=555," suggested a Reddit user.

"You only said that the answer can't be ≠. Make the equal sign less than or equal: ≤," added another.

"My idea was: cross out the equals with a line that extends far enough to also cross out the PS statement," joked a third.

"You said we can only add one line but nothing about turning items. So I'm spinning two of the + and adding a minus to make it 5 x 5 + 5 x 5 = 55 - 5," posted a fourth.

"This is a fun one; I was able to figure it out pretty quickly, mostly by luck. I figured you had to do something to the operators, and it wasn't long before I figured out that one line would turn a + into a 4," wrote a fifth.