Brain Teaser: Can you solve this dog, cat and mouse puzzle?

Brain Teaser: Can you solve this dog, cat and mouse puzzle?

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 30, 2023 11:48 PM IST

The brain teaser challenges puzzle enthusiasts to calculate the combined weight of a dog, cat and mouse.

Are you someone who enjoys solving puzzles and brain teasers? Do you like to challenge your friends and family? If you answered yes, we have a brain teaser that might interest you! The brain teaser features a cat, dog and mouse. You need to find their individual weights and calculate their combined weight.

Brain Teaser: Can you find the combined weight of a cat, dog and a mouse?(Instagram/@mathcince)
Brain Teaser: Can you find the combined weight of a cat, dog and a mouse?(Instagram/@mathcince)

“What is your answer?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on Instagram. The brain teaser is divided into four parts. The first part shows the combined weight of a cat and a mouse is 10 kg. The weight of a dog and mouse is 20 kg, while the weight of a cat and dog is 24 kg. On the basis of this, you need to figure out their individual weights and apply them to solve the last equation.

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared three days ago. It has since accumulated over 4.7 lakh likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“29.700,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “27 is the correct answer.”

“Nice. I can't understand this problem,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Cat=7, rat=3, dog=17. Cat+rat=7+3=10, rat+dog=3+17=20, dog+cat=17+7=24, cat+dog+rat=7+3+17=27. So 27 is the answer.”

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If yes, what answer did you get?

