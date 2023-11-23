close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Brain Teaser: Can you solve this logical reasoning question?

Brain Teaser: Can you solve this logical reasoning question?

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 23, 2023 11:30 PM IST

Do you consider yourself a puzzle master? If yes, then solve this logical reasoning question in ten seconds. Your time starts now…

A brain teaser has been gaining much traction on Instagram and has left people thinking about the possible solution. It features a logical reasoning question related to year, month, week and day. So, are you ready to don your thinking cap and delve into this intriguing challenge?

Can you solve this mind-bending brain teaser?(Instagram/@menace3k)
Can you solve this mind-bending brain teaser?(Instagram/@menace3k)

Read| Brain Teaser: Can you solve this fish-related puzzle?

“Brain teaser,” reads the caption alongside the question shared on Instagram. The brain teaser features a logical reasoning question, “What comes once in a year, twice in a month, four times in a week and six times in a day?” Can you solve it?

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 1.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Odd numbers but I’m too lazy to explain it,” joked an individual.

Another added, “The letter R.”

“Odd numbers you all,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “Tomorrow.”

“As, it appears once in a year. Twice in a month, February. Three times in a week: Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Four times in a day: Three am, four am, three pm, four pm,” wrote a fifth, referring to the number of times the letter ‘R’ comes.

Also Read| Brain Teaser: How quickly can you spot three roosters hidden among turkeys?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out