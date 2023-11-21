close_game
News / Trending / Brain teaser: Do you have good logical reasoning skills to solve this puzzle?

Brain teaser: Do you have good logical reasoning skills to solve this puzzle?

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 21, 2023 08:01 AM IST

This puzzle might leave you in search of the correct answer. Will you be able to solve it?

There are several brain teasers that make you work your mind and if you find joy in unravelling puzzles, we've got something that will captivate your intellect. This brain teaser was shared by Newcastle Insurance Group on Instagram.

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram.

The question states, "If it took 6 people 9 hours to build a barn, how long would it take 12 people to build the same barn?" As they shared the post, in the caption of the post, they wrote, "Brain Teasers: I bet this one is easy for you."

Do you think you will be able to solve it?

Take a look at the post shared on Instagram here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has received various likes and comments. An individual said that it would take "4.5 hours" to build the barn. Another said, "No time at all because it’s already built."

Earlier, another brain teaser had gone viral on social media.

The question reads, if the value of three apples equals 30, one apple and two bananas equals 18, and one banana minus one coconut equals 2 then what is the final value of half coconut, one apple and one banana?

https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/brain-teaser-can-you-solve-this-elementary-level-puzzle-101700134707434.html

Sign out