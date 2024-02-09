 Brain teaser: Find the speed of the train without using a calculator | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Brain teaser: Find the speed of the train without using a calculator

Brain teaser: Find the speed of the train without using a calculator

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Here we bring you a maths brain teaser that might keep you busy for hours, or even days. Will you be able to solve it?

Are you bored? Are you looking to spend your time doing something productive? Well, you came to the right place! Here we bring you a maths brain teaser that might keep you busy for hours, or even days. Do you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram.
This brain teaser was shared on Instagram.

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle @mathequiz. In this puzzle, you need to find the speed of a train. The question reads, “A train travels 72 km in one hour. What is its speed in m/sec?” (Also Read: Are you a ‘maths genius’? Solve this brain teaser without using a calculator)

Will you be able to solve this?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it received various likes and comments. Many took to the comments section and said that the correct answer is “20 m/sec”.

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. It featured the question, “I'm not alive, but I can die. I'm not solid, but I can be cut. I'm not wet, but you can pour me. What am I?”

