News / Trending / Are you a 'maths genius'? Solve this brain teaser without using a calculator

Are you a ‘maths genius’? Solve this brain teaser without using a calculator

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 07, 2024 08:00 AM IST

The maths brain teaser can be solved using BODMAS.

A brain teaser was shared on X with the claim that whoever solves it is a ‘maths genius’. The brain teaser presents a maths question that puzzle enthusiasts have to solve using BODMAS, which stands for Bracket, Of, Division, Multiplication, Addition, and Subtraction. What’s more, you have to solve this question without using a calculator. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser?

Brain Teaser: Can you solve this using mental calculations? (X/@ezdailyquiz)
Brain Teaser: Can you solve this using mental calculations? (X/@ezdailyquiz)

Read| Brain Teaser: Can you solve this puzzle using logical reasoning?

“Maths genius! Can you calculate without a calculator?” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on X. The question reads: “(12/3)^2+((6-4)*6^2)-5(2^2)=?” Can you solve this one?

Take a look at this maths brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since collected numerous views and likes. The puzzle has also received a flurry of comments from people.

Check out a few comments here:

“116+72-20. 88-20. 68,” posted an individual.

Another added, “68=16+72-20.”

“58,” wrote a third.

Many in the comments section unanimously agree that ‘68’ is the correct answer to this question.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If yes, what answer did you get?

Earlier, another maths brain teaser was shared on X that left people searching for an answer. According to the brain teaser, if 9=63, 8=48, 7=35, 6=24, then what will 4 equal to? Can you solve this simple maths question?

Also Read| Brain Teaser: Can you find the value of A in this maths puzzle?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

