MUMBAI: Thousands of schools across the state continue to function without basic facilities such as electricity, internet connectivity, usable toilets, playgrounds and infrastructure for differently-abled students, according to the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2025–26 report released by the Union ministry of education. Thousands of state schools lack power, internet, disabled-friendly facilities

The report states that Maharashtra has 108,139 schools, with 21,632,669 students and 750,272 teachers. Of the total students, 11,162,457 (51.6%) are boys and 10,470,212 (48.4%) are girls. On average, each school has around 200 students and seven teachers.

One of the report’s biggest concerns is the lack of facilities for differently-abled students. As many as 32,228 schools do not have separate toilets for children with disabilities, while 16,341 schools lack ramps with handrails, making access difficult for students with physical disabilities.

The report also highlights gaps in digital infrastructure. While 90,419 schools have computer facilities, only 84,530 have functional computers, leaving 23,609 schools without working computer facilities. Internet connectivity is unavailable in 23,855 schools, limiting access to digital learning.

Only 93,999 schools have functional electricity. While 3,201 schools have no electricity connection, another 10,938 have non-functional power supply.

Sanitation remains a concern despite the availability of separate toilets in most schools. The report says 2,019 girls’ toilets and 3,280 boys’ toilets are non-functional due to poor maintenance, inadequate water supply and pending repairs.

Sports and reading infrastructure also remain inadequate. Around 3,932 schools do not have a playground, while 1,099 lack a library or book bank. Digital libraries are available in only 13,550 schools, leaving 94,589 without access to digital reading resources.

The report also points to slow adoption of renewable energy. Only 23,822 schools have installed solar panels, while 84,317 are yet to adopt solar power. Kitchen gardens are available in 65,591 schools, while 42,548 do not have one.

On the positive side, all 108,139 schools have access to drinking water. Hand-washing facilities are available in 107,409 schools, and annual medical check-ups are conducted in 102,866 schools.

The report concludes that while the state has expanded access to education, improving basic infrastructure remains a significant challenge. Education experts said better facilities are essential to provide students with a safe, inclusive and quality learning environment.