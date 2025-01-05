Brain teaser: If you crack this challenging maths riddle, you'll cement your genius status

Brain teasers aren’t just fun; they’re also an excellent way to challenge your mind. Often combining logic, observation, and maths, these puzzles can test your critical thinking skills in unexpected ways. For many of us, maths in school was seen as challenging, but brain teasers show a different, more exciting side of it. If you're a fan of such mind-boggling puzzles, this brain teaser making waves on social media is a must-try. A viral brain teaser on X tested users' maths skills, sparking debates and over 300 comments.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The maths puzzle

A tricky maths teaser, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named "Brainy Quiz," has sparked widespread discussion. The teaser reads:

"Only Genius: 5x5-5+5÷5"

Accompanying this puzzle are multiple-choice options:

A. 5, B. 25, C. 21, D. 24.

Take a look here at the puzzle:

The challenge lies not just in solving the equation but in applying the correct order of operations.

Netizens debate the solution

This brain teaser has racked up over 4.8k views and more than 300 comments, with users eagerly sharing their answers and reasoning.

One user commented: “The answer must be 21 if you follow BODMAS correctly!” Another responded with: “No way, it’s definitely 25—simple multiplication first!”

The debate didn’t stop there. Another user cheekily added: “I thought I was a genius, but this puzzle made me question my life choices!” Meanwhile, someone joked: “This is the kind of maths I needed in school—fun and confusing!”

Adding to the mix, a particularly witty user quipped: “5x5 is easy, but the ÷5 threw me off. My brain’s on a holiday!”

Despite the differing answers, most agreed that puzzles like these are a great way to sharpen the mind while having a bit of fun.

Are you up for the challenge?

If you’re looking for a way to stretch your brain, why not give this teaser a try? Remember to apply the BODMAS rule—Brackets, Orders, Division/Multiplication, Addition/Subtraction—to arrive at the correct solution. So, what’s your answer? A, B, C, or D? Join the conversation and see where you stand among the “geniuses” of social media!