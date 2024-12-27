Brain teaser: If you crack this challenging riddle, you'll earn the title of maths expert

Maths may not be everyone’s favourite subject, but brain teasers featuring mathematical twists have a universal charm. These puzzles combine logic and creativity, offering a delightful challenge for those who enjoy cracking problems. If you’re someone who loves brain teasers, here’s a new riddle that’s grabbed the internet’s attention. A brain teaser shared on X has left many stumped.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: Brain teaser: You'll be hailed as a maths wizard, if you crack this mind-bending puzzle)

The brain teaser

A puzzle shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz has intrigued social media users. The teaser reads:

“5+5=11, 6+6=14, 7+7=17, 8+8=20, 9+9=?”

At first glance, the equation appears straightforward, but its unconventional solution has baffled many. Comments on the post range from sheer excitement to frustration, with users debating whether the answer lies in maths, logic, or a playful twist.

Check out the puzzle here:

One user exclaimed, “It’s 21! Isn’t it obvious?” while another quipped, “I think the answer is a typo.” Another user joined the discussion, joking, “These puzzles always make me feel like I need a coffee break!” Amid the flurry of responses, a handful of users confidently claimed to have solved it, adding fuel to the debate.

A track record of teasers

This isn’t the first time Brainy Quiz has shared a head-scratching puzzle. An earlier post posed the question:

“5 × 2 = 10, 5 + 5 = 10, 5 ÷ ? = 10.”

That riddle, too, sparked a wave of comments, with users speculating about the logic behind the equation. It’s clear that these brain teasers have a knack for capturing public attention, keeping people engaged and entertained.

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you solve this tricky maths puzzle, you'll outsmart 90% of the internet)

The internet’s love affair with puzzles

Brain teasers like these highlight the internet’s enduring love for challenges that test our mental agility. They provide a break from routine and encourage creative thinking, sparking lively debates and fostering connections among users.

So, if you consider yourself a pro at solving puzzles, it’s time to tackle this one.