Brain teaser: Only a sharp mind with quick thinking can solve this tricky grid puzzle

Maths, during our school days, was often viewed as a dreaded subject. The equations, formulas, and endless problems made it hard to connect with the subject. However, that’s not the case when it comes to brain teasers that involve maths. If you’ve ever found yourself fascinated by solving tricky puzzles, we have a treat for you! Can you solve this maths brain teaser? A 4×3 grid with numbers and a mystery number—figure out what replaces the question mark!(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: This maths puzzle has left internet scratching its head. Can you spot the missing number?)

The puzzle shared on X

A maths brain teaser recently shared on X by an account called Brainy Quiz has caught the attention of puzzle lovers. The teaser presents a 4×3 grid, where numbers are arranged in a specific pattern, and your task is to figure out what number belongs in the final spot.

Here’s how it works:

The top three rows form a standard 3×3 grid containing the numbers 1 through 9 in order:

Row 1: 1, 2, 3

Row 2: 4, 5, 6

Row 3: 7, 8, 9

The bottom row contains three numbers, written in red:

27, 38, and a question mark.

The challenge

At first glance, it looks like a straightforward number sequence puzzle. However, what makes this brain teaser exciting is the challenge of figuring out the pattern behind the numbers, particularly how the bottom row relates to the numbers above. The question is simple: What number should replace the question mark?

Check out the puzzle here:

Maths teasers like this one offer a chance to stretch your brain, engage in some fun problem-solving, and, most importantly, feel a sense of accomplishment when you crack the code.

The maths puzzle: An internet obsession

It’s clear that the internet has developed a deep fascination with maths brain teasers. From social media challenges to viral discussions, these puzzles have become a popular source of entertainment and mental stimulation. Each new puzzle shared online sparks curiosity, encouraging people to put on their thinking caps and solve the mystery.

(Also read: You’ll unlock your superhuman vision if you can spot the hidden cat in this tricky optical illusion)

People love the challenge of cracking these puzzles, as it provides a fun way to exercise the brain while offering a sense of accomplishment once solved. It’s no surprise that puzzles like this one gain so much attention, with users eagerly sharing their solutions, theories, and ideas with others.

So, if you're one of those who enjoys testing your brainpower with a little maths magic, this puzzle is perfect for you. Will you be able to figure out what number belongs in the final spot?