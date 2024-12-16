Brain teaser: Only quick thinkers can figure out the son’s exact age in this mind-bending riddle

If you're a fan of solving brain teasers, you're in for a treat! These mental puzzles are taking social media by storm, not only because they challenge the mind but also because they spark engaging discussions among users. From Threads to X (formerly Twitter), brain teasers are capturing the attention of countless users. A brain teaser on Threads challenged users.(Threads/mrs_stephanief_2000)

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you crack this challenging puzzle, you are definitely a maths wizard)

Can you solve this?

One brain teaser recently shared on Threads by user @mrs_stephanief_2000 has left users scratching their heads. It reads:

"A father is three times as old as his son. In 15 years, their combined age will be 75. How old is the son?"

Options:

A) 10 years

B) 11 years 3 months

C) 12 years

D) 15 years

Check out the brain teaser here:

Another teaser making waves on X

Earlier, another brain teaser shared on X gained massive traction. Posted by the account Maths/Technology & Other Facts, it challenged users with the following:

"A + A = 2, A + B = 3, A + B + C = 6, A + B + C x 4 = ?"

The teaser has left even the sharpest minds debating the solution, making it a trending topic on the platform.

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you solve this tricky maths puzzle, the title of mastermind is yours)

Why are brain teasers so popular?

Brain teasers offer more than just mental stimulation—they’re a fun way to test problem-solving skills while engaging with others online. These puzzles often go viral as users share them with friends, challenging them to beat the clock. The competitive yet enjoyable nature of solving these riddles makes them a hit across platforms like Threads, Instagram, and X.

Additionally, brain teasers bring a sense of accomplishment when solved. They cater to a wide audience, from students to professionals, all eager to prove their skills and spark conversations.

So, if you think you’re a brain teaser champion, why not put your skills to the test with these puzzles?