Brain teaser: You need unmatched problem-solving skills to crack this tricky math puzzle, can you solve it?

Maths brain teasers have long captivated enthusiasts and casual puzzlers alike, challenging our minds and making us rethink basic arithmetic. If you're a fan of these quirky puzzles, we’ve got a fresh one that has recently caught the attention of the internet. A new maths brain teaser shared on X has puzzled users.(X/@brainyquiz_)

A new twist on basic arithmetic

The brain teaser, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz, reads:

“5 + 5 = 11, 6 + 6 = 14, 7 + 7 = 17, 8 + 8 = 20, 9 + 9 = ?”

Check out the brain teaser here:

If you’ve ever enjoyed challenging your mind with tricky puzzles, this one is definitely for you. But, can you figure out the pattern behind this seemingly odd equation?

Earlier puzzle continues to stir debate

This isn’t the first brain teaser shared by 'Brainy Quiz' to catch the attention of social media users. Just recently, another puzzle was posted, claiming that "90% fail" when trying to solve it. The teaser read:

"3 + 5 = 24, 4 + 6 = 40, 5 + 7 = 60, 9 + 7 = ??"

With its intriguing format and numbers that don’t follow conventional rules, it’s no wonder that such teasers go viral. Both of these puzzles, along with others circulating on social media, have ignited lively discussions across the internet.

Internet's craze for brain teasers

In recent years, brain teasers and riddles have become a prominent part of online culture, with users flocking to social media platforms to test their cognitive abilities and challenge their friends. The rise of platforms like X has created a space for puzzle lovers to share and solve tricky questions that range from simple calculations to complex riddles.

The craze for these teasers shows no signs of slowing down. Each day, new challenges emerge, with users eagerly posting their answers, seeking validation, or simply marveling at the creativity behind these brain games. It’s not just about solving the puzzles—it’s about the thrill of engaging with a community that shares the same love for intellectual challenges.

Whether you’re a seasoned puzzle solver or a newcomer to the world of brain teasers, there’s no denying the growing appeal of these mind-bending questions. If you're ready to put your skills to the test, why not give this one a go?