Bride and groom play 'rock paper scissors' before varmala, video goes viral

The Internet is full of videos that showcase the bride and groom engaged in funny antics and pranks on their wedding day. And this particular video shared online captures just the same. The clip that has now gone viral on social media shows a bride and groom playing 'rock paper scissors' on their wedding day and may even prompt you to do the same.

WeddingWire India, a wedding planning service, posted the video on Instagram. The page is full of wedding videos and has over 4.8 lakh followers on Instagram. "Not just a beautiful varmala moment but also a cute one," read the caption posted alongside the video with a heart emoticon.

The video opens to show the bride and groom standing on the stage facing each other to perform the ceremonial exchange of garlands as cameras keep capturing this beautiful moment. When the bride tries to put the garland around the groom's neck, standing on the stool, he bends back. And this is where the most exciting part of the video starts.

Without wasting even a minute, the bride suggested playing 'rock paper scissors' to decide who gets to put the garland first. The bride comes out as the victor and first places the garland around the groom's neck. The bride then shows her flexible skills and bends back when it is the groom's turn.

Since being shared on July 30, the video has raked up more than 1.7 million views and over 1.2 lakh likes. The share has also invited several comments.

"How sweet," posted an Instagram user with a heart emoticon. "Such a cute couple," commented another. "Reminds me of you," shared a third.

An individual tagged her partner and wrote, "You and me gonna do this." "Literally weeeee," another expressed while tagging her partner. Many also posted heart emoticons in the comments section.