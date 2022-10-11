Bride falls asleep during wedding rituals; netizens relate to her. Watch

Weddings are one of the most exciting things about our culture. They are grand, fun and go on till days. While many people have always shown off the best and most exciting aspects of their wedding, the toll the preparations takes on a person is not well discussed. Weddings can be demanding and exhausting, and the rituals might go on for several hours. Sometimes, the functions begin at midnight and finish when the sun rises. This leaves the families tired. One such video showing something similar is doing rounds on the internet.

In a video uploaded by Instagram user @batteredsuitcase, you can see the bride sitting on the mandap. As her function has been going on for several hours, she has started to fall asleep in it. In the caption of the post, the bride wrote, "Here comes the sleepy bride (Me). When it's already 06:30 in the morning, and the wedding is still going on."

Take a look at the full video of the sleepy bride here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than seven lakh times. The video also has 16,000 likes and several comments. Many netizens were able to relate to this. One person wrote, "Hope she had a good sleep before the wedding day, sometimes some brides are hungry, not eating in the morning." Another person wrote, "Cutest bride and is relatable. I can relate totally to it." A third person said, "The same thing happened to me at my wedding also." A fourth person said, "She looks very tired. Let her sleep."