Bride looks unimpressed with her live wedding painting but her final reaction says it all: ‘It looks like us’

A live wedding painter recently captured a light-hearted and nerve-wracking moment when a bride reacted to her work-in-progress. Rebekka Lord-Johnson, a artist known for her live wedding paintings, shared a video of the interaction that quickly gained traction online. Bride's reaction to live wedding painting went from disappointment to awe.(Instagram/the.wedding.painter)

In the video, Rebekka is seen introducing the bride to the unfinished painting at her setup. However, instead of an excited reaction, the bride appears unimpressed, her face showing clear disappointment. This unexpected response left Rebekka momentarily anxious, unsure of what to expect next.

A turnaround moment

Moments later, when the bride finally sees the completed artwork, her reaction takes a dramatic turn. Staring at the finished piece, she exclaims in disbelief, "Bro, it actually looks like us!" The shift from disappointment to admiration was both comical and heartwarming, leaving Rebekka relieved and amused.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

The video quickly went viral, drawing many reactions from viewers who found the bride’s response relatable and hilarious. Many praised Rebekka’s talent and the final painting, while others joked about the bride’s initial reaction.

One user commented, "The way her face dropped had me nervous too!" Another wrote, "That was a rollercoaster of emotions in 10 seconds!" A third user added, "Artists really have to be built different to handle this kind of pressure."

Several people empathised with Rebekka’s moment of panic, with one remarking, "Imagine pouring your heart into a painting and getting that reaction at first." Another person said, "Her face at the beginning was so scary, but the turnaround was worth it."

Meanwhile, some users found the bride’s reaction relatable, with one joking, "That’s exactly how I’d react if someone painted me!" Another quipped, "The way she said 'Bro' at the end just made the whole thing funnier."