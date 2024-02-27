Bride’s best friend delivers emotional speech on FaceTime after missing wedding

A maid of honour ended up missing her best friend’s wedding due to childbirth but she found a way to add a special moment that left the bride emotional and crying like a baby. Taking advantage of modern-day technology, she gave her speech using the iPhone's FaceTime feature. Her emotional speech, with a dash of humour, is now leaving netizens emotional too. The image is taken from a video showing a maid of honour's emotional speech that made the bride sob like a baby. (Instagram/@woodellproductions)

Instagram page Woodell Productions shared the video which shows Ally giving the speech over the phone at her best friend Michelle’s wedding. “Ally couldn’t be at her best friend's wedding because she just gave birth, so instead she dropped the greatest toast of all time and made everyone sob over FaceTime,” they wrote and shared the video.

The video opens to show the bride and the groom getting surprised upon hearing Ally’s voice. Soon it becomes clear that she is giving her speech over the phone. She opens her speech by saying just because she gave birth to a baby doesn’t mean she is going to miss her best friend’s wedding speech.

As the video progresses, she shares how it is very difficult to choose just one memory to share as they have spent so many memorable moments together. Finally, she shares a story from one of their vacations.

Ally goes on to say what the bride means to her and also how Michelle has changed her life for the better. While the speech is overall emotional that celebrates the friendship between the two women, it also has a dash of humour that’ll make you chuckle.

Listen to the entire wedding speech and watch the bride’s reaction to it here:

Since being shared, the video has made its way to other social media platforms and has been reshared by many on Instagram too.

How did netizens react to the wedding speech video?

“That’s so beautiful,” posted an Instagram user. “I’m not crying. You are crying. What a lovely couple and what an awesome best friend,” commented another. “Friendship is so important. Lifetime friends are a huge blessing,” shared a third. “Really beautiful and epic,” expressed a fourth. “This is so heartwarming,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you teary-eyed too?