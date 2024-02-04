Man confesses a 20-year-old secret at brother’s wedding. Watch how the groom reacts

A video of a man revealing a secret that he kept from his family for 20 years and that too at his brother’s wedding was shared on Instagram. The amusing thing is that the secret is from when the man and his brother were kids. Likely, the man’s confession and the groom’s reaction to it will leave you in splits. The image shows a man confessing a secret at his brother's wedding that he kept from everyone for 20 years. (Instagram/@talijoyphotography)

The video was posted on Instagram by event photographer Tali Joy with a caption that reads, “The utter shock of their reaction is so good! I have a feeling it will be a while until this wedding speech confession gets topped”.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “The best 20-year overdue sibling confession during his best man speech”. In the clip, the groom’s younger brother confesses to something that he did as a kid and shares how he let his older brother take the blame for it. What is even more amusing to see is the groom’s reaction to this confession.

Take a look at the hilarious wedding speech:

The video was posted on January 25. Since then, the clip has gone viral with over 22.6 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected tons of comments from people.

How did Instagram users react to this video?

“Bro can keep a secret though,” joked an Instagram user. “The fact that he realised almost immediately,” commented another. “The other guy is the friend who 100% believed that he didn’t do it and always has,” expressed a third. “I love how they never closed their mouths because they were so stunned that the paintball mystery was finally solved,” wrote a fourth.