British bus driver stops bus to give ride to a very special passenger… a sheep

When British woman Martine Patey started her first day as a driver, she couldn’t have imagined in her wildest dreams about the very special passenger who took a ride with her. During her duty, she had to stop the vehicle to give a ride to a sheep.

Brighton & Hove Buses, the company she works for, took to Instagram to share her story. They also gave a detailed description of the amusing event on their official blog. “One ticket to the farm, please! Ewe won’t believe it! Have you herd? This week, driver Martine Patey rescued a sheepish looking passenger from the A27,” they wrote on Instagram. They also shared a picture that shows the bus driver and the sheep aboard the vehicle.

In the blog, they also shared quotes from Patey who explained how she came across the sheep and rescued it. “The sheep was running all over the road,” she told. “It was difficult to catch, but then it slipped just in front of me and I was able to get hold of it and to use my handbag strap like a lasso. Two other motorists had stopped to help and together we were able to hold onto it until the police arrived.” she added. Thankfully, the sheep later got reunited with its human.

Take a look at the post:

The post soon prompted people to share various comments. “Love this,” wrote an Instagram user. “That's a lazy sheep, taking the bus!” commented another. “Sheep action,” posted a third.