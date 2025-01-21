British reality TV star to release own deepfake porn video to expose its dangers

British reality TV star Vicky Pattison, 37, known for her appearances on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and Geordie Shore, has announced a bold move to raise awareness about the dangers of deepfake technology. In an upcoming Channel 4 documentary, she will release a deepfake pornographic video of herself on social media to demonstrate the severe consequences of this growing technological menace. A British reality TV star announces a deepfake porn video for an upcoming documentary.(Instagram/vickypattison)

(Also read: 18 million visitors from this country use AI websites to unclothe people virtually)

Raising awareness through personal experience

The explicit video, titled Vicky Pattison: My Deepfake Sex Tape, features her face superimposed using artificial intelligence (AI) onto the likeness of an actor. Directed, produced, and distributed by Pattison, the video aims to study how such content spreads online and explore the challenges in having it removed.

“This was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made,” Pattison said. “Why? Because I wanted to experience—even just a tiny fraction—what victims of this horrifying and ever-growing trend go through. I wanted to expose the devastating reality of deepfake pornography: content made without consent, created with alarming ease using readily available technology, stripping women of their dignity and control, and leaving their lives in pieces.”

Deepfake technology: A growing threat

Deepfakes, a form of synthetic media, use advanced AI algorithms to manipulate visual and audio elements. They have emerged as a dangerous tool for cybercriminals, capable of tarnishing the reputations of individuals, companies, and governments alike.

According to the UK-based Revenge Porn Helpline, image-based abuse involving deepfakes has surged by over 400 per cent since 2017. The lack of robust regulation worldwide has allowed this technology to spread unchecked.

A call for action

Pattison described the documentary as her “plea for action,” urging society to tackle the growing menace. “We need stronger laws. We need tech companies to step up. We need society to wake up. We cannot let this become the cost of progress. Stand with us. Speak out. Fight back.”

(Also read: Ukrainian YouTuber finds deepfakes of herself on Chinese social media, claims they're being used to promote propaganda)

Global impact of deepfakes

The issue of non-consensual deepfakes extends beyond the UK. In India, actress Rashmika Mandanna was targeted last year when her face was superimposed on explicit videos featuring British-Indian influencer Zara Patel. Authorities eventually arrested the perpetrator.