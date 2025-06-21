British woman dies of rabies after ‘slight scratch’ from stray puppy on Morocco holiday

A 59-year-old British woman has died from rabies after a minor scratch from a puppy while on holiday in Morocco, according to a report by the BBC. The incident has prompted calls from her family to raise awareness about the seriousness of animal bites and the importance of timely medical intervention. A British woman developed fatal rabies weeks after a minor puppy scratch in Morocco.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Holiday incident turns fatal

Yvonne Ford, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, came into light contact with a stray puppy during her February holiday in Morocco. According to her daughter, Robyn Thomson, the injury appeared trivial at the time and did not cause concern. However, the consequences would later prove devastating.

“She was scratched very slightly by a puppy in Morocco in February,” Thomson wrote in a heartfelt Facebook post. "At the time, she did not think any harm would come of it and didn't think much of it."

Sudden deterioration

Ford began showing symptoms two weeks ago, starting with a headache that quickly escalated. "She became ill, starting with a headache and resulted in her losing her ability to walk, talk, sleep, swallow. Resulting in her passing," her daughter shared.

As per the outlet, she was initially treated at Barnsley Hospital upon her return to the UK and later transferred to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, where she was diagnosed with rabies. She died on June 11. An inquest into her death has since opened in Sheffield.

Public health response

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed that there is no risk to the wider public, noting that there is no documented evidence of rabies transmission from person to person.

Family appeals for awareness

The loss has left the Ford family in shock. "We never thought something like this could happen to someone we love," Thomson wrote. She added a plea to the public: "Please take animal bites seriously, vaccinate your pets, and educate those around you."