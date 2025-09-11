British YouTuber becomes accidental reporter amid Nepal protests: 'Cannot believe what I saw'

British YouTuber Harry, best known for his channel We Hate The Cold, has gone viral after unexpectedly documenting the dramatic unrest outside Nepal’s Parliament. Harry’s video, which has crossed more than 3.8 million views, claims to show rare ground-level scenes from Kathmandu as protests spiraled into chaos. Flames rose from the Parliament building, vehicles were smashed, and looters were seen fleeing with computer monitors and keyboards. At one point, protesters even clashed among themselves as police fired tear gas to disperse the crowds. Netizens hailed the YouTuber as an unlikely conflict reporter.(YouTube/ @wehatethecold)

Harry, who usually posts travel vlogs, said he never planned to cover political turmoil. “I just happened to be there with my camera,” he explained, describing how the sudden curfew in Nepal left him in the middle of the crisis.

Sharing the video of the protest on YouTube, Harry wrote, “I cannot believe what I saw today. Gen Z protests in Nepal and how they unfolded from my lense. The full journey back from Thailand to the UK on 2 wheels continues soon once I am able to get out of curfew here and fly the bike. It seems it might be a while until that happens. Love you all”

Since being shared, the video has gone viral on social media. However, HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Many online hailed Harry as an unlikely conflict reporter, praising his raw documentation of a historic moment that forced Nepal’s government into retreat.

“Bro became media live capturing every thing. Better than any media channel I watched,” one user wrote.

“what a time to be alive where you can watch youtubers live stream what its like living through literal historical events. i wish youtube existed during the french revolution or fall of rome,” commented another.

“This was an amazing video - I'm glad you're safe, and happy you got to see this for yourself. What an experience!” wrote a third user.

“Bro experienced the “Revolution tourism” in Nepal,” quipped one user.

“Incredible journalism my dude. These videos are so much better than anything the news does. It's so much more organic, and you're acting as if you are one of the citizens... putting yourself right in the action and not forcing anything. Stay safe brother!” another user wrote.

Nepal protest

Notably, protests in Nepal erupted after the government banned 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, for failing to register locally. Clashes between protesters and security forces have left several young demonstrators dead and hundreds injured. The public unrest has forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign, marking a dramatic turn in the country’s political landscape.