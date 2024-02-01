 X abuzz with memes ahead of Budget 2024 | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / X abuzz with memes ahead of Budget 2024

X abuzz with memes ahead of Budget 2024

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 01, 2024 10:37 AM IST

Budget 2024: Netizens have taken to X to share various posts ahead of the event, including hilarious memes. The hashtag #Budget2024 is also trending.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2024-25 today, February 1, at 11 am. This will be the union minister’s sixth budget under PM Narendra Modi-led government. Since Lok Sabha election 2024 is around the corner, the minister will present an interim budget. A comprehensive budget for the financial year will only be introduced upon the formation of a new government after the general elections.

Budget 2024: Rib-tickling memes take over X. (X/@Priyuthestudent)
Budget 2024: Rib-tickling memes take over X. (X/@Priyuthestudent)

Expectedly, many are eagerly waiting for the event to start and some are also sharing their thoughts on social media, especially X. A few are also posting rib-tickling memes.

We have collected some of the memes that will keep you company till Budget 2024 starts.

Here is a meme featuring scenes from the hit film franchise Bahubali.

This individual imagined how salaried people are waiting for the Budget. This meme features a scene from Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s film Sui Dhaaga.

Check out a few more tweets that will leave you chuckling:

What is an interim budget?

An interim budget focuses mainly on a breakdown of the government's expected expenses and income for a short period. However, a full budget is released by the new government after the Lok Sabha elections.

Where to watch Budget 2024?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech will be aired live on DD News. Other than that, viewers can also watch it on the official YouTube channel of The Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Earlier, Nirmala Sitharaman was captured standing outside the Ministry of Finance holding the ‘bahi khata’ in her hand. In 2019, she replaced the traditional briefcase with a red-coloured cloth to wrap the budget documents.

