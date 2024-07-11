Bull climbs on a police outpost’s roof in UP’s Rae Bareli, creates chaos: Viral

A bull in Uttar Pradesh caused panic after it climbed on the roof of a police outpost in Rae Bareli and rested there for a few hours. Soon, visuals capturing the unusual scene started doing the rounds on social media. UP: Bull standing on the roof of a police outpost in Rae Bareli. (X/@Chupachehra1989)

While the picture shows the bull standing on the top of the roof, a video of the incident shows the bull resting on the roof of the police outpost in Suchi, which comes under Salon Police Station in Rae Bareli.

Take a look at the visuals showing the bull at the police post in UP:

According to a report by Jagran.com, the police remained oblivious to the bull’s presence on the roof. After locals saw the four-legged animal on the roof, they gathered around the police station to catch a glimpse of the animal. That’s when the police learned about the animal and sprang into action.

In an attempt to rescue the bull, the police approached with batons in hand. As officers approached the bull, it panicked and jumped from the outpost’s roof and landed on the tin shed of Gram Pradhan Jamurwa Buzurg’s house - next to the outpost. The animal has sustained severe injuries due to the fall.

It is still unclear how the bull made its way to the roof of the police station.

In January this year, a bull entered the State Bank of India (SBI) in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao and waited patiently in a corner for his turn. However, the sight of the bull inside the bank led to chaos. Soon, a security guard shooed it away. The video went crazy viral online, eliciting numerous reactions from people, with one saying, “Even they can’t handle bull in lunch break. They are dedicated to their policy.” To this, an X user replied, “No special treatment for anyone.” Some reacted with laughing emoticons.