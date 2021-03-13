Buzz Lightyear left on plane goes on an amazing journey to reunite with its 'And

The Internet is filled with stories which are heartening and at the same time showcase the spirit of humanity in the best possible manner. This tale of a toddler getting back his Buzz Lightyear toy after leaving it behind on a plane is one of them. There is a possibility that the story will leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Southwest Airlines took to Facebook to share the beautiful tale. The post is complete with pictures capturing the journey of the toy while getting back to its owner.

The caption of the post describes, the kid named Hagen was flying with his family when he left his toy behind in one of the aircraft of the airlines. It was a Ramp Agent named Jason who noticed the toy and discovered that just like the character Andy in the film Toy Story, Hagen's name also written on the bottom of the toy's boot. That is when Jason came up with an incredibly sweet plan.

“A few days later, Hagen and his family received a special surprise in the mail. Not only was his buddy returned, but he arrived in a hand-decorated box, complete with a letter describing his mission at Southwest Airlines, and pictures to boot,” added the airlines. They concluded the post with a quote from Hagen’s mom.

“There’s definitely not enough good in this world, and for someone to take the time out of their day to do that for strangers means the world to us,” they posted.

Take a look at the post and the amazing pictures of Buzz Lightyear’s adventure.

The post since being shared has gathered nearly 1.2 lakh reactions. It has also accumulated over 9,300 comments. People couldn’t stop sharing appreciative comments on the whole affair.

“One of many genuine examples of caring and compassion I've seen from Southwest Airlines! This is why I always choose to fly with them. The pilots are top notch too!” shared a Facebook user. “As if I needed another reason to love Southwest. Such a great story! Way to go the extra mile,” posted another.

Though the airlines shared about the incident on March 11, Hagen received the package earlier than that. And, his mother took to her personal Facebook profile to share a video of the kid opening the package from the airlines.

What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the little one’s adorable expression.

