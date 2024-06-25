CA aspirant confronts ‘friend’ seeking free ITR filing: ‘I take no shame in asking fees’

A Chartered Accountancy (CA) aspirant took it to his X (formerly Twitter) account earlier this week to openly share his thoughts on how certain people turn to you only during their time of need. The CA aspirant shared this snapshot of a conversation with a friend. (X/@ManthanRaichura )

Manthan Raichura shared a screenshot of a conversation between him and an acquaintance who had not been in touch with him for a good amount of time. The message starts off by the “friend” (as referred by the user) casually starting a conversation before revealing his need of filing his income tax return (ITR). (Also Read: CA compares the salary of an IAS with his profession: ‘Why do people prefer…’)

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Though caught off guard by the message, Raichuria proceeds to go with the flow. When the person texting him brings up the request of getting his ITR filing done with his help, Raichuria asks him to share details and also pay a fee.

“Achaa… fees dena hoga. Kitna? (Oh, I’ve to pay a fee? How much?),” the other person asks Raichuria.

To this, the latter quotes an amount to be paid as fees to do the work.

The “friend” hoped to get things done without a cost as they knew each other and when asked to pay a certain amount, he withdrew his request.

“Rehn de” (“leave it”) replied “friend” and ended their conversation.

Take a look at the viral post here:

Posting this screenshot, the X user wrote, “It is that time of the year when some unrelated relatives and old disconnected ‘friends’ will call or text for their selfish reason.”

He points out no one should feel ashamed to ask for a pay for their hard work and time. (Also Read: Investor says people with ₹50 lakh ‘liquid’ net worth are ‘lower middle class’)

97,7000 people saw the post which received over 500 re-posts, 11,000 ‘likes’ and 617 bookmarks (saves).

Ankit, another CA professional, backed up Manthan Raichuria, commenting, ”Very good decision.”

An X user whose handle is called “Dr Silly” said, “Can’t even express what we as doctors have to go through back here especially in the countryside. Leave alone countless free online consultations, people don’t even respect your privacy, freedom and leisure time.”

“Disclose the fees. We will also quote the same to be done away with,” said another user, Rajat Agarwala.