Cabin crew in Indore creatively promotes traffic rules using sign language. Video

In a refreshing twist to road safety campaigns, a group of cabin crew members took to the streets of Indore to spread awareness about traffic rules, capturing the hearts of many with their unique approach. A viral video showed cabin crew using sign language to promote traffic rules in Indore.(Instagram/ani_trending)

Spreading the message with grace

A video shared by ANI on Instagram shows the cabin crew, dressed in their uniforms, standing before a busy traffic signal. Using elegant and graceful hand gestures, they communicated important traffic rules to bikers, car drivers, and pedestrians alike. Their message was simple yet powerful: wear helmets, stop at red lights, and follow the rules for everyone's safety.

Instead of loudspeakers or banners, the cabin crew relied solely on sign language, making their demonstration not only creative but also visually appealing. The sight of professionals associated with air travel bringing attention to everyday road safety was enough to make passersby stop and take notice.

Take a look here at the video:

The clip has swiftly gone viral, garnering nearly 60,000 views on Instagram. While the comment section wasn’t flooded, the few reactions it received were full of admiration. One user wrote, "Kya baat hai," while another simply said, "Appreciated." A third viewer commented, "Good job," and another chimed in, "This is commendable."

Traffic cop’s musical twist also wins hearts

In a separate incident from Indore, a female traffic cop, Sonali Soni, has also been drawing attention for her creative method of promoting traffic awareness. Instead of using a whistle or strict commands, she sings to encourage commuters to obey signals. Captured in a lively video, her cheerful performance has made the message of road safety feel enjoyable, yet no less important.

Watch the clip here:

Much like the cabin crew's elegant approach, Sonali Soni's musical style has resonated with many, making serious lessons easier for the public to absorb.

Indore’s creative efforts towards road safety are indeed setting an example—showing that a little innovation and a lot of heart can go a long way.