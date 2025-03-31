California woman sets Guinness World Record with 9.75 cm tongue, as long as an iPhone

Chanel Tapper, a student from California, USA, has captivated the world with her extraordinary tongue, measuring 9.75 cm (3.8 inches) from the tip to the middle of her lip. This remarkable feature earned her the Guinness World Record for the longest female tongue . Her tongue is comparable to the size of an iPhone, making it twice as long as the average human tongue.(Instagram/@GWR)

Tapper first became aware of her unique attribute at the age of eight during a Halloween photo session with her mother. Reflecting on that moment, she recalled, “I noticed I had a long tongue when the pictures from Halloween were printed and I saw it… but I guess it became apparent in middle school when people started commenting on it.”

Embracing her distinctive feature, Tapper enjoys the reactions she receives. “I love it when people get such a shock that they scream in horror,” she shared.

Her record-breaking tongue has garnered significant attention online, leading to appearances on various platforms where she showcases her unique talent.

Man with longest tongue

A man who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest tongue has found an unusual way to put his unique muscle to use—painting.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Nick Stoeberl (USA) holds the record for the longest tongue (male) with a measurement of 10.1 cm (3.97 in). He recently made a unique TV appearance, showcasing his artistic skills in an unexpected way.

During his first visit to the UK, Nick appeared on This Morning with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. The giggling presenters watched in disbelief as he wrapped his record-breaking tongue in cling film and painted a portrait of them live on the show.

"I feel like I shouldn't be watching you do this; it feels very personal," the show's presenter joked.

According to the record book, Nick’s tongue is so long that he can even lick his elbow—an act widely believed to be impossible for humans.

