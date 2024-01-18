close_game
News / Trending / Can you determine the number of fish left in a tank in this brain teaser?

Can you determine the number of fish left in a tank in this brain teaser?

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 18, 2024 11:25 PM IST

The puzzle provides the number of fish that have drowned, the number of dead fish, and the number of fish that swam away. Can you solve this brain teaser?

A brain teaser that has been gaining significant traction on X asks puzzle enthusiasts to figure out the number of fish left inside a tank. The puzzle provides the number of fish that have drowned, the number of dead fish, and the number of fish that swam away. Easy, right?

Brain Teaser: Can you figure out how many fish are left in the tank? (X/@benonwine)
Brain Teaser: Can you figure out how many fish are left in the tank? (X/@benonwine)

The puzzle shared on X reads, “10 fish are in a tank. Two drown, four swim away and three die. How many are left?” Can you solve this brain teaser correctly?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on January 17. Since then, it has accumulated over 18,200 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the puzzle to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“They can’t leave the tank buddy. The Answer is 10,” posted an individual.

Another added, “How can they swim away if they’re in a tank? Is there an escape route?”

“10 because none have been removed,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “You can’t swim away from the tank.”

“10 fish are in a tank - present tense. It’s 10,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this?

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on X. It asks people to guess a six-letter word based on a few hints. The brain teaser reads, “I am six letters. When you take one away, I am twelve. What am I?” Are you up for the challenge? While many shared ‘eleven’ as the probable answer to this brain teaser, others claim that ‘dozen’ is the correct answer. What do you think is the six-letter word in this brain teaser?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

