Can you determine the number of fish left in a tank in this brain teaser?

A brain teaser that has been gaining significant traction on X asks puzzle enthusiasts to figure out the number of fish left inside a tank. The puzzle provides the number of fish that have drowned, the number of dead fish, and the number of fish that swam away. Easy, right? Brain Teaser: Can you figure out how many fish are left in the tank? (X/@benonwine)

The puzzle shared on X reads, “10 fish are in a tank. Two drown, four swim away and three die. How many are left?” Can you solve this brain teaser correctly?

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on January 17. Since then, it has accumulated over 18,200 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the puzzle to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“They can’t leave the tank buddy. The Answer is 10,” posted an individual.

Another added, “How can they swim away if they’re in a tank? Is there an escape route?”

“10 because none have been removed,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “You can’t swim away from the tank.”

“10 fish are in a tank - present tense. It’s 10,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this?

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on X. It asks people to guess a six-letter word based on a few hints. The brain teaser reads, “I am six letters. When you take one away, I am twelve. What am I?” Are you up for the challenge? While many shared ‘eleven’ as the probable answer to this brain teaser, others claim that ‘dozen’ is the correct answer. What do you think is the six-letter word in this brain teaser?