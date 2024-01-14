Are you confident in your maths skills? Find the value of x in this puzzle

Many people love solving puzzles that put their mathematical skills to the test. And, if you’re in the mood for a maths challenge, we’ve got one for you. The puzzle is all about finding the value of x. Think you can crack it? Give it a try and enjoy the thrill of solving a brain-teasing maths problem. Can you find the value of x in this maths puzzle? (X/@sonukg4india)

“Puzzled but little bit,” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on X. The image shows an equilateral triangle atop a right-angled triangle. Using this information, can you find the value of x?

Take a look at the maths puzzle here:

The brain teaser was shared on January 11. It has since accumulated over 34,800 views. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“x = 50 because the triangle above is a 30/60/90 triangle, and 180 - 100 - 30 = 50,” posted an individual.

Another added, “50 degrees.”

“The equilateral triangle on top is just a distraction. The bottom one is a right angled triangle, this makes the remaining two angles 45 degrees each. (100 + 45)-180=30 degrees,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “100+30+ x=180. x=50.”

“35 as the vertically opposite angle people are using cannot count,” joined a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “Is the implication supposed to be that the top triangle is equilateral and that the left side on the top triangle is the same line as the right side of the bottom triangle? If not, it changes the problem.”

“Top triangle is equilateral, so: In the right triangle 180-(90+60)=30°. Then: 100+30+x=180 X=50 degrees,” claimed a seventh.

Were you able to solve this maths problem? If so, what is the value of x?