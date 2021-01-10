Can you guess which city is shown in this picture taken from space?

"It’s more than a feeling," reads the beginning of the text NASA shared on its Instagram profile alongside an image of a city taken from space. If you're a classic rock fan, then you may recognise the phrase as part of the lyrics of a song titled More Than A Feeling by a band named Boston. This is a clue as to which place is photographed in the picture. Confused? Let us explain.

The image was posted on January 9. The caption shared alongside the photo sheds light on which city it is. It reads, "Much like the delicate filaments of a spider's web, the glowing lights of the city of Boston seemingly spread from a central point in this image taken by the crew of the @ISS as it orbited 263 miles above Earth's surface".

The post ends by asking netizens, "What city would you want to look at if you were fluttering about in space on a Friday in January?".

Before pondering over the question, check out what Boston looks like from space:

If you're stunned by the beauty of the snapshot, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. The share currently has over 7.7 lakh likes and has also amassed many appreciative comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Ohh! Beautiful".

Another individual wrote, "Minneapolis please," requesting to see a major city in the state of Minnesota from space. "Love you @nasa! You posted this on my birthday, and it’s so stunning. Please, keep uploading and inspiring me... showing me things that I can never imagine," read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post? Were you able to guess the name of the city?

