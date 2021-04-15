Can you pick the odd one out in this picture? It has an advisory twist

Masks are a necessity of the current times. It is absolutely essential to always wear this safety equipment whenever one is going out. Time and again, various posts on social media also remind people to wear masks to stay safe amid the ongoing pandemic. This time it’s a share by Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, which is spreading this message further. However, what has now captured people’s attention is the creative twist in the post.

“Avoid the spread of #COVID19 by wearing a mask. Who do you think is violating rules out here?” reads the tweet shared by Kant. His post is complete with an image with the words “Pick the odd one out” written on it.

Avoid the spread of #COVID19 by wearing a mask. Who do you think is violating rules out here? pic.twitter.com/cJZzUEGSzK — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) April 14, 2021

Since being posted, the shared has received several reactions.

“Last girl is not with mask,” wrote a Twitter user. Several others too came up with the correct answer and tweeted the same.

My 6 year old kid could spot the person violating the rule when I showed him this pic ... nothing more to say.

Let's be and act like responsible and sensible citizen's 🙏

*Wear Mask

*Avoid social gatherings

*Sanitize

Only 3 things to remember and follow....

🙏 — Manjari Naidu (@manjarinaidu) April 14, 2021

Very informative infographic 👌 — Dharma Chandru (@dharmachandru) April 14, 2021

The girl in the rightmost corner. 😷 — 𝔸𝔻𝕀𝕃 𝕂ℍ𝔸ℕ (@ADILK8172) April 14, 2021

What are your thoughts on the post?

