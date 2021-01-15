IND USA
This picture by astronaut Victor Glover has now wowed people.(Twitter/@AstroVicGlover)
‘Can you see the bands of colour’: Asks astronaut while posting pics of the Sun

The images were shared on Twitter by astronaut Victor Glover.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:41 AM IST

Are you someone who loves searching for different content related to the various celestial bodies? Then these images of the Sun by astronaut Victor Glover may just be tailor-made for you. Even if you’re not a space enthusiast, the pics may make you say “wow.”

Taken from space, to say that the images are incredible is an understatement. Along with the images, Glover also shared how he loves sunrises and sunsets. In his tweet, he also asked people if they can see the bands of colour in the images.

“I love sunrises and sunsets. Can you see the bands of color,” reads a portion of the tweet he shared.

Take a look at the post and get prepared to be mesmerised:

Since being shared a day ago on January 14, the post has gathered nearly 4,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Beautiful and profound quote and images! The world needs these doses of joy! Have a beautiful night full of light, love and peace!” wrote a Twitter user. “Thanks for making a rough day brighter. Stay safe, well and looking up,” shared another. “Amazing! I really want to watch the sunrise and sunset from the space station,” said a third.

What do you think of the images?

