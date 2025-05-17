Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Can you stop following me?': Polish woman records disturbing encounter in Himachal

ByMuskaan Sharma
May 17, 2025 09:08 PM IST

While trekking in Himachal Pradesh, a Polish woman filmed a man who persistently followed her, requesting photos.

A Polish traveller recorded a shocking video of a man following her while she was trekking in Himachal Pradesh, allegedly hounding her to click pictures with him. Kasia, a travel content creator on Instagram, shared a video of her walking down a mountain from her guest house when a man approached her, asking her to click pictures.

Kasia, a Polish traveler, shared a video of a man stalking her in Himachal Pradesh(Instagram/jenesaisquoi_x)
Kasia, a Polish traveler, shared a video of a man stalking her in Himachal Pradesh(Instagram/jenesaisquoi_x)

"I was pretty sure he was asking me to take a picture of him, but turned out he wanted to take a picture of me. I said No, because I didn't feel like stopping for a chat and taking pictures, I wanted to be in my own space. After so much time spent in India and so many selfies taken with strangers that include small talk, I really don't feel l want to do this anymore," she explained in the caption of the video.

However, she claimed that the man continued to follow her and shouted at her in Hindi. Feeling hopeless, she turned on her camera and started recording him. "I don't want to take a picture with you. Can you stop following me? I don't like this," she yelled at him. Seeing the camera recording him, the man quickly looked away and stopped folowing her.

Check out her video here:

"I am not an animal in the zoo to look at and take pictures, it's so uncomfortable. To some indian men - don't be a creep. We, foreign women, don't want to feel like meat. Staring at us weirdly is not going to make us want to talk to you. I am not an object. Let me be," she wrote.

Although she turned off the comments under her video, in a separate post, she declared that she would not stop travelling solo because of this incident. "There is a saying that goes - India is not for beginners. My intention wasn't to scare women, or to put a bad name on the whole nation. My intention was to show an example of what to not do when you're a man, raise awareness. Doesn't matter if you're an Indian, a Croatian or British," she said.

(Also read: ‘ 100 for 1 selfie’: Tired of posing for photos in India, Russian woman finds unique solution. Watch)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / 'Can you stop following me?': Polish woman records disturbing encounter in Himachal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On