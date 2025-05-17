'Can you stop following me?': Polish woman records disturbing encounter in Himachal

A Polish traveller recorded a shocking video of a man following her while she was trekking in Himachal Pradesh, allegedly hounding her to click pictures with him. Kasia, a travel content creator on Instagram, shared a video of her walking down a mountain from her guest house when a man approached her, asking her to click pictures. Kasia, a Polish traveler, shared a video of a man stalking her in Himachal Pradesh(Instagram/jenesaisquoi_x)

"I was pretty sure he was asking me to take a picture of him, but turned out he wanted to take a picture of me. I said No, because I didn't feel like stopping for a chat and taking pictures, I wanted to be in my own space. After so much time spent in India and so many selfies taken with strangers that include small talk, I really don't feel l want to do this anymore," she explained in the caption of the video.

However, she claimed that the man continued to follow her and shouted at her in Hindi. Feeling hopeless, she turned on her camera and started recording him. "I don't want to take a picture with you. Can you stop following me? I don't like this," she yelled at him. Seeing the camera recording him, the man quickly looked away and stopped folowing her.

Check out her video here:

"I am not an animal in the zoo to look at and take pictures, it's so uncomfortable. To some indian men - don't be a creep. We, foreign women, don't want to feel like meat. Staring at us weirdly is not going to make us want to talk to you. I am not an object. Let me be," she wrote.

Although she turned off the comments under her video, in a separate post, she declared that she would not stop travelling solo because of this incident. "There is a saying that goes - India is not for beginners. My intention wasn't to scare women, or to put a bad name on the whole nation. My intention was to show an example of what to not do when you're a man, raise awareness. Doesn't matter if you're an Indian, a Croatian or British," she said.

(Also read: ‘ ₹100 for 1 selfie’: Tired of posing for photos in India, Russian woman finds unique solution. Watch)