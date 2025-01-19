100 for 1 selfie’: Tired of posing for photos in India, Russian woman finds unique solution. Watch

In a bizarre viral video, a Russian woman recorded herself charging ₹100 from every Indian who approached her to pose for a selfie. Highlighting a trend of foreigners often being approached by locals to click pictures with them, the woman said she figured out a loophole to avoid the hassle of being constantly asked to pose for selfies. Travel content creator Angelina filmed herself charging ₹ 100 for posing for selfies with Indians on a beach.(Instagram/angelinali777)

The video opens with Instagram user @angelinali777 mimicking requests from locals to pose for photos. "Ma'am please, one photo? One photo? We are tired of these and I have one solution," she says, holding up a piece of paper which read "1 selfie ₹100"

She holds up the sign on the beach as several Indian men surround her and click pictures. They pose next to her as she keeps holding the sign. Many of the men were willing to pay for the selfie as she shows off her earnings to the camera.

"And now we are all happy. Indians have their photo with a foreigner, and foreigners are not tired because they’re paid for selfie. How’s this solution?" she wrote in the caption for the video.

Indians praise her idea

The video went viral on social media and many were surprised to see people paying to click pictures with a stranger. "Wait, What! Foreigners are now charging Indians for taking selfies with them, and Indians are actually paying for it. We're cooked," said one of them.

"Even if she charges 1K, there are insta crazy people who will pay and get a selfie without any hesitation," opined another user.

Many were impressed by the woman's entrepreneurial thinking and congratulated her on coming up with a creative solution to her problem.

"This is a good idea. Why not? If people are so eager to get their selfies with them, it is a good money-making opportunity for them," wrote one of them.

"Good business practice, hopefully this will get this stupid behaviour down!" said another.

