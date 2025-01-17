Hyderabad fruit seller demands 100 for 1 banana from foreigner: ‘He added Gora Service Tax’

“It's one banana, Michael, how much could it cost? 10 dollars?” Not quite, but close. Fans of Arrested Development might be amused to learn that while a single banana still doesn’t cost 10 dollars, it has reached the exorbitant price of ₹100 in Hyderabad - at least for foreigners. A Hyderabad fruit seller was seen demanding ₹ 100 for a single banana(Instagram/@hugh.abroad)

A video that has gone viral on Instagram shows a banana seller demanding the downright ridiculous price of ₹100 for a single banana from a Scottish man. The video was shared on Instagram by Hugh, a Scottish tourist who documents and rates the unique street food of Asian countries.

Hugh, who is currently travelling through India, has tried a number of different Indian snacks so far - from vada pav to pav bhaji to jalebis and more. His videos show him interacting with street food vendors using the basic Hindi he has picked up - including “Kitna?” which means “How much?”

While most vendors charged him a fair price, and some even gave him tasters for free, a few were filmed trying to overcharge the foreigner. One such person was a banana seller in Hyderabad, who tried to demand ₹100 from Hugh for a single banana.

That’s right. The Scottish man, well aware that he was being overcharged, asked the fruit seller again and again to confirm the price. The answer was the same each time - ₹100 for a single banana. Hugh finally walked away without buying the overpriced banana.

Watch the video below:

The video has gone viral with 6.4 million views on Instagram, sparking much amusement in the comments section. While some viewers cracked jokes, others also apologised to the Scottish man on behalf of other Indians.

“Bro is trying to recover Indian Economy,” joked one person in the comments section.

“He added GST (Gora Service Tax),” another said.

“Chacha bhi like, now it’s our turn to loot the goras,” a viewer quipped.

“Sad to see this,” read one comment under the video, while another said: “Good job not buying.”