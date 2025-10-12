Canadian manager urges Indian employee to take leave: ‘You look tired’

A text exchange that shows a Canadian manager urging his team member from India to take a few days off has been going steadily viral online, with people praising the manager’s thoughtfulness and leadership style. The screenshot was shared on Reddit by the Indian employee, who said he was “blessed” to work with such a manager as he praised his company. An Indian employee shared a screenshot of his chat with his Canadian manager. (Pexels/Representational Image)

The employee also explained that he works remotely from India for the Canadian company.

What the text exchange said

The text exchange began with the manager telling the Indian employee: “I would like for you to take a few days off.”

“Ok,” the employee replied. This was followed by the manager expressing concern about his wellbeing by saying, “You look tired, you are tired.”

The employee said he was planning to take a few days off towards the end of the month. “Health goes first bro,” the manager responded.

The employee shared a screenshot of the exchange on Reddit with the title “Canadian work culture.”

“The guy called "M" is my manager. It's not that we are too laid back in our work, in fact have pulled late nights too. But when it comes to health and taking offs that's respected or rather promoted,” he added.

Reddit weighs in

Reddit users were full of praise for the manager and contrasted the work culture of the Canadian company with the culture of most Indian firms.

“Indians should learn from this… Indian workplaces are full of bullies,” wrote one Reddit user.

"As an Indian working in IT for a decade now and worked in 3,4 different countries, one factor I legitimately take into account – shamefully , when I give an interview is if the manager is Indian. If so, I'd do my best to get other offers as well and wait . Granted they're not all horrible. But most of them are,” another admitted.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)