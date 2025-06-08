Candice Miller’s cryptic post a year after husband’s suicide left her $33 million in debt

Influencer Candice Miller has shared her first Instagram post in nearly a year - breaking her lost social media silence after her husband’s death by suicide. Miller, who ran the blog “Mama + Tata” blog, was left saddled with nearly $34 in debt after her husband Brandon Miller took his own life in their sprawling Hamptons estate, reported the New York Post. Candice Miller shared an Instagram post nearly a year after husband Brandon's death.

Candice Miller’s cryptic post

On Monday night, the former influencer and socialite took to Instagram to share a photograph of the sun setting over the ocean. Accompanying the photograph was a quote by French existentialist philosopher Albert Camus.

“In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer.

And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there’s something stronger – something better, pushing right back,” the mother-of-two captioned the photograph.

Who is Candice Miller?

Candice Miller is the widow of Brandon Miller, the property mogul who took his own life at the age of 43. The couple had two daughters together.

She is a popular internet personality who ran the lifestyle mommy-blog “Mama and Tata” with her sister Jenna Crespi. The Mama and Tata account had roughly 80,000 followers on Instagram. Miller is also the co-founder of the women’s wear label Black Iris.

In July 2024, Brandon died by suicide in the Hamptons home after secretly accumulating $33.6 million in debt. At the time, his bank account held just around $8,000. At the time of his death, his wife Candice and their two children were vacationing in Italy.

Brandon Miller’s death sent shockwaves through New York high society, especially since his wife documented their luxurious lifestyle on social media. Her feed was filled with photos from the parties she attended, their opulent homes, $250 private fitness sessions, trips on private planes and more.