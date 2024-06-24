Capital Mind CEO Deepak Shenoy on Hinduja family case: 'Justice has been served'

Four members of the affluent Hinduja family, who are of Indian descent, were found guilty of "illegally exploiting poorly paid servants" at their opulent Swiss mansion in Geneva. Due to their ill health, the elder Hindujas, Prakash Hinduja (78) and Kamal Hinduja (75), were not present at the trial and were each given a sentence of 4.5 years in jail. Bloomberg reports that Ajay and his wife, who were not present in court, were given terms that were marginally shorter than four years. Indian-Swiss billionaire family members Namrata Hinduja (L) and Ajay Hinduja (2ndR) arrive at the Geneva's courthouse with their lawyers Yael Hayat (C) and Robert Assael (R).(AFP file photo)

Amid this, Capital Mind CEO Deepak Shenoy shared his thoughts on the case. In an X post, he wrote, "Justice has been served. Even a rich family like the Hindujas can't get away from employment protection; you can't withhold passports, lock people in your house, make them work 18 hours per day, and still pay them peanuts. Jail terms and fines in Switzerland for the Hindujas." (Also Read: The billionaire Hinduja family: Who they are, their companies, and the scandal)

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared on June 22. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The post also has over 1,300 likes and numerous comments.

More about the Hinduja case:

Scion of the family Ajay Hinduja, along with his wife Namrata and parents, were convicted of exploiting employees recruited from India by giving them salaries that were far less than the standard rate in Switzerland. The fifth accused, Najib Ziazi, the Hinduja family's business manager, received an 18-month suspended sentence.

The Hindujas voiced their dismay on Friday over the Swiss court's decision to sentence some of their family members to prison in Geneva. According to news agency PTI, they declared that they had filed an appeal in a higher court to contest the decision that found them guilty of exploiting vulnerable domestic workers.